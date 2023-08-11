BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
Women’s team head coach steps down

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: Mark Coles, the head coach of Pakistan women’s team has resigned due to personal reasons. He will not be available with the women’s side for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, which is set to start from 1st September in Karachi.

Coles, who had previously served as head coach of the women’s team from 2017 to 2019, was appointed this year in April.

The PCB would like to extend its gratitude to Mark Coles for his brief stint with the women’s side and wishes him well in his future endeavours. The replacement of Mark Coles will be announced in due course, a PCB spokesman said.

PCB Pakistan women’s team Mark Coles

