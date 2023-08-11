WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 10, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 9-Aug-23 8-Aug-23 7-Aug-23 4-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103852 0.103752 0.103894 0.104155 Euro 0.82006 0.819016 0.820687 0.818751 Japanese yen 0.005217 0.005233 0.005275 0.005247 U.K. pound 0.952288 0.951964 0.95103 0.949949 U.S. dollar 0.747684 0.74837 0.747166 0.747991 Algerian dinar 0.005507 0.005512 0.005506 0.005508 Australian dollar 0.490182 0.48876 0.491654 Botswana pula 0.055403 0.055529 0.055888 0.055725 Brazilian real 0.152074 0.15247 0.153898 Brunei dollar 0.55674 0.557462 0.557869 Canadian dollar 0.556161 0.560083 Chilean peso 0.000866 0.000874 0.000881 0.000876 Czech koruna 0.033742 0.03378 0.033848 0.033724 Danish krone 0.110059 0.109912 0.110136 0.109879 Indian rupee 0.009028 0.009039 0.00903 0.009034 Israeli New Shekel 0.201207 0.202262 0.203255 0.202873 Korean won 0.00057 0.000574 0.000573 0.000576 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43308 2.43531 2.43218 Malaysian ringgit 0.163268 0.163632 0.164068 0.164466 Mauritian rupee 0.016481 0.016484 0.016351 0.016517 Mexican peso 0.043733 0.043794 0.043856 New Zealand dollar 0.452797 0.454672 0.456518 0.456237 Norwegian krone 0.073178 0.072512 0.073614 0.073195 Omani rial 1.94456 1.94635 1.94321 Peruvian sol 0.202044 0.202704 0.202873 Philippine peso 0.01329 0.013425 0.01342 0.013505 Polish zloty 0.184195 0.185258 0.185185 0.184144 Qatari riyal 0.205408 0.205596 0.205265 Russian ruble 0.007676 0.007789 0.007737 0.00789 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199382 0.199565 0.199244 Singapore dollar 0.55674 0.557462 0.557869 South African rand 0.039824 0.040185 0.040032 Swedish krona 0.070017 0.07034 0.070486 0.069896 Swiss franc 0.852839 0.85367 0.85186 0.852411 Thai baht 0.021392 0.02141 0.021494 0.021545 Trinidadian dollar 0.110957 0.1109 0.110876 U.A.E. dirham 0.20359 0.203777 0.203449 Uruguayan peso 0.019678 0.019653 0.019656 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

