WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 10, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 9-Aug-23 8-Aug-23 7-Aug-23 4-Aug-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103852 0.103752 0.103894 0.104155
Euro 0.82006 0.819016 0.820687 0.818751
Japanese yen 0.005217 0.005233 0.005275 0.005247
U.K. pound 0.952288 0.951964 0.95103 0.949949
U.S. dollar 0.747684 0.74837 0.747166 0.747991
Algerian dinar 0.005507 0.005512 0.005506 0.005508
Australian dollar 0.490182 0.48876 0.491654
Botswana pula 0.055403 0.055529 0.055888 0.055725
Brazilian real 0.152074 0.15247 0.153898
Brunei dollar 0.55674 0.557462 0.557869
Canadian dollar 0.556161 0.560083
Chilean peso 0.000866 0.000874 0.000881 0.000876
Czech koruna 0.033742 0.03378 0.033848 0.033724
Danish krone 0.110059 0.109912 0.110136 0.109879
Indian rupee 0.009028 0.009039 0.00903 0.009034
Israeli New Shekel 0.201207 0.202262 0.203255 0.202873
Korean won 0.00057 0.000574 0.000573 0.000576
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43308 2.43531 2.43218
Malaysian ringgit 0.163268 0.163632 0.164068 0.164466
Mauritian rupee 0.016481 0.016484 0.016351 0.016517
Mexican peso 0.043733 0.043794 0.043856
New Zealand dollar 0.452797 0.454672 0.456518 0.456237
Norwegian krone 0.073178 0.072512 0.073614 0.073195
Omani rial 1.94456 1.94635 1.94321
Peruvian sol 0.202044 0.202704 0.202873
Philippine peso 0.01329 0.013425 0.01342 0.013505
Polish zloty 0.184195 0.185258 0.185185 0.184144
Qatari riyal 0.205408 0.205596 0.205265
Russian ruble 0.007676 0.007789 0.007737 0.00789
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199382 0.199565 0.199244
Singapore dollar 0.55674 0.557462 0.557869
South African rand 0.039824 0.040185 0.040032
Swedish krona 0.070017 0.07034 0.070486 0.069896
Swiss franc 0.852839 0.85367 0.85186 0.852411
Thai baht 0.021392 0.02141 0.021494 0.021545
Trinidadian dollar 0.110957 0.1109 0.110876
U.A.E. dirham 0.20359 0.203777 0.203449
Uruguayan peso 0.019678 0.019653 0.019656
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
