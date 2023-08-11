KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 10, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 291.75 294.75 UK POUND 373.00 377.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.80 78.80 AUD $ 198.00 201.00
UAE DIRHAM 81.70 82.70 CAD $ 220.00 223.00
EURO 321.80 325.00 CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
