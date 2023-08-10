BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US consumer inflation edges up in July

AFP Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:07pm

WASHINGTON: US consumer inflation inched up in July but held at a moderate level, government data showed Thursday, as policymakers keep a close eye on price increases while weighing further interest rate hikes.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation gauge, rose 3.2 percent from a year ago last month, rising from June’s 3.0 percent pace and breaking a streak of cooling figures.

The Federal Reserve has lifted the US benchmark lending rate rapidly since early last year to ease demand and rein in inflation, with a hike last month bringing rates to the highest level since 2001.

Turkish monthly inflation jumps 3.9% in June after post-election lira drop

But with the world’s biggest economy showing signs of cooling, officials said they would remain data dependent when making further rate decisions – treading a fine balance between lowering inflation and tipping the economy into a recession.

The CPI held steady in July, rising the same pace as in June on a month-on-month basis, according to Labor Department data.

“The index for shelter was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over 90 percent of the increase, with the index for motor vehicle insurance also contributing,” said the department.

Excluding the volatile food and energy segments, “core” CPI rose 4.7 percent from a year ago.

US inflation US inflation data

Comments

1000 characters

US consumer inflation edges up in July

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at just over $2bn in July

Rupee weakens marginally, settles at 287.60 against US dollar

The Intercept’s report on cipher: Rana Sanaullah calls for probe into its authenticity

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $110mn, now stand at $8.04bn

PIA appoints new CEO as it braces for privatisation

Amid lack of triggers, KSE-100 loses over 400 points, closes below 48,000

Oil steadies ahead of US inflation data

At least three injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

Imran Khan’s wife says he’s well: lawyer

Pakistani climber Sajid Ali Sadpara honours fallen father at K2

Read more stories