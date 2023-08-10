BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
Toshakhana gifts: LHC seeks reply from govt, ECP, others by Sept 12

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought replies from the federal government, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others by September 12 on a petition seeking criminal proceedings against all the parliamentarians who did not disclose Toshakhana gifts in their statements of assets.

The court also appointed president Supreme Court Bar Association, the vice chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council and senior lawyer Faisal Siddiqui as amicus curiae in the case. The court observed that a substantial question was involved in the matter and asked the Attorney General of Pakistan to assist the court on the next hearing.

The petitioner’s counsel contended before the court that the concealment of the purchased Toshakhana articles constituted an offence under section 137 (4) read with section 167 (a) of the Election Act 2017.

He pleaded that the ECP in violation of Article 25 of the Constitution acted in a discriminatory manner and file a complaint against former prime minister Imran Khan only who had been sentenced in the case for three years in jail.

He, therefore, asked the court to direct the ECP to initiate proceedings against all those parliamentarians who did not disclose the gifts in their statement of assets.

