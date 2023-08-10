LNG case against Khaqan, others transferred to court of special judge

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday transferred Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case against the former prime minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (Nawaz), Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and former finance minister Miftah Ismail, to the court of special judge central.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir, while announcing the judgment he had reserved on the plea filed by Abbasi and others, in which they had challenged the territorial jurisdiction of the court in view of the amendments made in the NAB law, declared that the instant references did not fall under the ambit of this court after the promulgation of the National Accountability amendment ordinance. He transferred it to the court special judge central.

The Special Judge Central hears the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases. The court had reserved the verdict after both the defence and the prosecution completed their arguments on the applications filed by the accused of the LNG case against Abbasi, his son and the former finance minister, and others, in which, they challenged the jurisdiction of the NAB court.

During the previous hearings, the NAB prosecutor told the court that following the amendments in the NAB law the same case falls under the jurisdiction of the FIA; therefore, the trial of the LNG case be transferred to the court of Special Judge Central, Islamabad.

The NAB on December 4, 2019, filed the LNG case before the Accountability Court. Those who are nominated in the reference for allegedly misusing their authority include Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, ex-managing director (MD) Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haque, Agha Jan Akhtar former chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Saeed Ahmed Khan former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Aamir Naseem former member oil Ogra, Uzma Adil Khan chairperson Ogra, Shahid M Islam, former MD PSO, and Abdul Samad Dawood.

The bureau on August 6, 2020, filed a supplementary reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others, in connection with the LNG case. The anti-graft body had nominated Abbasi, Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, son of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, ex-MD PSO Sheikh Imranul Haque, Agha Jan Akhtar, former chairman PQA, and Saeed Ahmed Khan, former chairman Ogra, in the supplementary reference.

The other accused include Aamir Naseem, a former member of Oil Ogra, Uzma Adil Khan, chairperson of Ogra, Shahid M Islam, former MD PSO, and Abdul Samad Dawood, Director Engro Corporation Limited, Hussain Dawood Chairman Engro Corporation Limited, QED Consultant UK through its MD Phillip Nutman, Maverick Advisory through its CEO Sana Sadiq, Muhammad Amin MD Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), and Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam.

