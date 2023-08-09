BAFL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
BIPL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
BOP 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.08%)
DFML 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
DGKC 53.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.6%)
FABL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
HBL 103.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.48%)
HUBC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 102.75 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.22%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.07%)
PPL 72.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.6%)
PRL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.14%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 102.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.82%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,859 Increased By 64.9 (1.35%)
BR30 17,351 Increased By 379.8 (2.24%)
KSE100 47,883 Increased By 452.7 (0.95%)
KSE30 17,037 Increased By 139.7 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Adani Enterprises weighs exiting $6bn Wilmar venture

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 12:39pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India’s Adani Enterprises is exploring selling its stake in its consumer-staple joint venture with Wilmar International, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The conglomerate has been considering a potential sale of its 44% stake in Adani Wilmar for a few months, according to the report.

The India-based fast-moving consumer goods maker is currently valued at $6.17 billion.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family may retain a minority stake in a personal capacity following a sale, while Wilmar could decide to retain its stake in the business, Bloomberg reported.

Deliberations are at an early stage and Adani Enterprises may decide to keep its stake, the report said.

Adani Enterprises and Wilmar did not respond to Reuters requests for comment, while Adani Wilmar said it would not like to comment on the report. Last week, Adani Wilmar reported loss in the first quarter, hurt by a steep decline in edible oil prices.

India’s Adani Enterprises posts 44% jump in Q1 profit

Adani Group-linked stocks have lost nearly $147 billion in market value earlier this year after US short-seller Hindenburg Research raised questions on the group’s corporate governance. Adani Group called Hindenburg’s report a “malicious attempt” at damaging its reputation.

In May, a Supreme Court of India panel said it was “not possible” to conclude regulatory failure on allegation of price manipulation.

India Adani Enterprises Adani Wilmar Wilmar venture

Comments

1000 characters

Adani Enterprises weighs exiting $6bn Wilmar venture

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains on oil and gas sector reports

MARI reports highest-ever profit of Rs56.13bn in FY23

Imran’s transfer to Adiala Jail: IHC seeks responses from federal, Punjab govts

Pharma company Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan changes name to Hoechst Pakistan Limited

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Oil prices slip as bearish China data fuels demand concerns

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Read more stories