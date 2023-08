BENGALURU: India’s Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported a 44% rise in quarterly profit, as performance at its new energy division offset weakness in the key coal trading division.

India’s Adani to slow down on dealmaking to focus on existing projects

The company’s consolidated profit rose to 6.74 billion rupees ($81.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 4.69 billion rupees a year ago.