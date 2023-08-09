BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal congratulates ASEAN members

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan desires a strong and successful Southeast Asia, which is critical for the stability and development of the entire continent.

In his message on ASEAN Day, the foreign minister, on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, congratulated ASEAN members on the 56th ASEAN Day.

He said that Pakistan shares ASEAN’s vision of amity and cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific. “We believe that an integrated Asia promises a prosperous future for all. Pakistan has; therefore, endeavoured to develop partnerships all across Asia particularly with ASEAN countries,” he added.

He said that Pakistan’s relations with ASEAN countries have continued to grow both bilaterally and in the multilateral context, with great potential for enhanced cooperation in the areas of trade, tourism, agriculture, information technology, and maritime cooperation.

“Pakistan desires a strong and successful Southeast Asia, which is critical for the stability and development of our entire continent. The more connected and united we are, the more able we would be in overcoming our collective challenges and prospering together as a region,” he emphasized.

ASEAN was born on 8th August 1967 as a unique platform for regional cooperation in Southeast Asia. Premised on the core principles of cooperation, amity and non-interference, ASEAN has matured over the last 56 years as a leading organisation for peace and development in the region.

“The “ASEAN way” of diplomatic engagement provides a blueprint for regional peace and cooperation. ASEAN is today a central pillar of regional architecture,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asean foreign minister ASEAN countries ASEAN members ASEAN Day

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal congratulates ASEAN members

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Dissolution of NA: PM says will send summary to President today

Imran Khan disqualified for five years

Imran Khan moves IHC against trial court’s order

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories