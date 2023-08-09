Bilawal congratulates ASEAN members

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan desires a strong and successful Southeast Asia, which is critical for the stability and development of the entire continent.

In his message on ASEAN Day, the foreign minister, on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, congratulated ASEAN members on the 56th ASEAN Day.

He said that Pakistan shares ASEAN’s vision of amity and cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific. “We believe that an integrated Asia promises a prosperous future for all. Pakistan has; therefore, endeavoured to develop partnerships all across Asia particularly with ASEAN countries,” he added.

He said that Pakistan’s relations with ASEAN countries have continued to grow both bilaterally and in the multilateral context, with great potential for enhanced cooperation in the areas of trade, tourism, agriculture, information technology, and maritime cooperation.

“Pakistan desires a strong and successful Southeast Asia, which is critical for the stability and development of our entire continent. The more connected and united we are, the more able we would be in overcoming our collective challenges and prospering together as a region,” he emphasized.

ASEAN was born on 8th August 1967 as a unique platform for regional cooperation in Southeast Asia. Premised on the core principles of cooperation, amity and non-interference, ASEAN has matured over the last 56 years as a leading organisation for peace and development in the region.

“The “ASEAN way” of diplomatic engagement provides a blueprint for regional peace and cooperation. ASEAN is today a central pillar of regional architecture,” he added.

