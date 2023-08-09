BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore retreats on weak China trade data

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 05:33am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures edged lower on Tuesday, shedding gains from earlier in the session, as weak China economic trade data added pressure on authorities to roll out further concrete stimulus measures, while steel output cuts continued to weigh on the market.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade marginally lower, down 0.3% to 716.0 yuan ($99.26) per metric ton, falling for a fourth straight session.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark September iron ore was down 0.4% at $100.6 a metric ton, as of 0710 GMT.

China’s imports of iron ore in July slipped 2% from the previous month, customs data showed, as sintering curbs in major steel production hub Tangshan dampened demand for the key steelmaking ingredient.

Overall, the country’s exports fell 14.5% in July year-on-year, while imports contracted 12.4%, data showed, in the biggest decline in outbound shipments from the world’s second-largest economy since February 2020.

China’s economy grew at a sluggish pace in the second quarter as demand weakened at home and abroad, prompting top leaders to promise further policy support at last month’s Politburo meeting.

Concerns of further steel output cuts in China also resurfaced, with Rio Tinto reportedly warning last week that the country’s steel output was reaching saturation point, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Steel mills in China’s southwestern Yunnan province were asked to prepare to cut back production to meet a government mandate on capping 2023 output at last year’s level, two Chinese consultancies said on July 28.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell. The most-active rebar contract softened 0.8%, hot-rolled coil dropped 0.7%, wire rod lost 0.3% and stainless steel decreased 0.1%.

Steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal and coke slid 1.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

iron ore iron ore rates iron ore market

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore retreats on weak China trade data

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Dissolution of NA: PM says will send summary to President today

Imran Khan disqualified for five years

Imran Khan moves IHC against trial court’s order

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories