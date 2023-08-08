BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers back-to-back losses, settles at 287.91 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.17% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 8, 2023 Updated August 8, 2023 04:19pm

The Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar with a depreciation of 0.17% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 287.91, a decrease of Re0.48, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Monday, the rupee opened the week on a negative note against the US dollar and depreciated 0.16% to settle at 287.43.

In a key development, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), after discussion, approved the proposal of changes in the contours of six incentives schemes of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in order to improve the inflow of remittances, and to get optimal remittance inflow through formal channels.

Home remittances play a significant role in supporting the country’s external account, stimulating Pakistan’s economic activity as well as supplementing disposable incomes of remittance-dependent households.

The US dollar turned decisively higher on Tuesday as traders struggled to get a grip on the diverging growth outlooks between the world’s two largest economies, while at the same time grew immune to another disappointing set of Chinese trade figures.

China’s exports fell an annual 14.5% in July while imports contracted 12.4%, data on Tuesday showed, marking the biggest decline in outbound shipments from the world’s second largest economy since February 2020.

Elsewhere, the US dollar rose broadly and eked out a 0.6% gain against its Japanese counterpart to last trade at 143.31 yen.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell by 1% on Tuesday after data showed China’s imports and exports fell much more than expected in July in yet another sign of a sluggish post-COVID rebound for the world’s largest oil importer.

ECC Oil prices SBP Exchange rate Interbank closing rates for dollar usd rate pkr rate rupee rate currency rate in interbank

Comments

1000 characters
Orion Aug 08, 2023 10:57am
Title of article suggested it would discuss taxes on real estate,especially the newly levied ones and their implications. But there was a general discussion on facts well known already. How fewer land transfers will actually curtail tax collection ? Harsh taxation regime on real estate will divert investment of overseas Pakistanis to Midddle East and their resident countries. Thus reducing fx inflows to Pak. With a business environment such as ours, people will not start establishing factories and business instead of investing in real estate. Many more will buy bullion and USD. Lock them up. Govt will gain little to nothing.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 08, 2023 12:22pm
Rupee is tanking seriously, despite IMF shameless bailout, showing the country is in downward spiral
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Aug 08, 2023 12:51pm
Sending FC remittance to Pakistan is like pouring your earning in a black hole, mostly it is stolen in frauds from real estate to startups and the surviving investment bear no return over years comparing the exchange losses. Pakistan is state of mafia now ruled by mafia since it's independence, nothing for civilians.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee registers back-to-back losses, settles at 287.91 against US dollar

Imran Khan moves IHC against conviction in Toshakhana case

Ministers expect delay in elections due to ‘constitutional requirements’

Oil slips as weak China data offsets tightening supply

Govt reconstitutes Board of Investment

PM Shehbaz pays farewell visit to GHQ, praises Army for service to nation

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 63.5%, stand at over Rs59.5bn in FY23

Moody’s downgrades 10 US banks, warns of possible cuts to others

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Investment task: SIFC apex body picks up the pace

Read more stories