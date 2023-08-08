BAFL 41.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.05%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
FABL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
HBL 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.39%)
HUBC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.79%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
OGDC 102.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.43%)
PAEL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
PPL 72.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.29%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.96%)
SNGP 46.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.64%)
TPLP 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
TRG 104.40 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.2%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,918 Increased By 17.7 (0.36%)
BR30 17,557 Decreased By -62 (-0.35%)
KSE100 48,353 Decreased By -33.4 (-0.07%)
KSE30 17,235 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.07%)
Oil prices steady as China import decline offsets supply concerns

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2023 09:40am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday after China reported a sharp monthly drop in imports in July, which reinforced demand fears, though that was offset by supply concerns from Saudi Arabian and Russian output cuts.

Oil imports to China, the world’s largest oil importer and second-largest consumer, in July were 43.69 million metric tons, or 10.29 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

That was down 18.8% from imports in June though up 17% from a low base a year ago.

China’s falling oil imports occurred amid disappointing economic data for July, with the export-dependent economy reporting outbound shipments fell by 14.5%, the biggest decline since February 2020 and higher than analysts’ expectations.

Brent crude futures were at $85.38 a barrel, up 4 cents, or 0.05%, at 0411 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.02 a barrel, up by 8 cents, or 0.1%.

Both contracts settled around 1% lower in the previous session as investors braced for weaker demand from China and the United States, the world’s two biggest oil consumers and economies.

“Crude oil’s rally took a breather, facing key technical resistance… But Saudi and Russia’s production cut could remain a bullish factor to oil markets,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng in a note.

Oil dips after sustained rally bolstered by supply cuts

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top exporter, earlier said it would extend a voluntary oil output cut of 1 million bpd for another month to include September, adding that it could extend the cut beyond that date or make a deeper cut to production after September.

Russia also said it would cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September.

“Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend production cuts into September despite Brent futures rising above $80 per barrel suggests that the kingdom may be targeting a higher price than $80,” said Vivek Dhar, mining and energy commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Markets are also awaiting US oil and fuel products inventory data.

A Reuters poll on Monday night showed forecasts for a 200,000-barrel drawdown in crude inventories and a rise in gasoline stocks of 200,000 barrels.

