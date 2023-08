LAHORE: Former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has been appointed chief selector for the men’s cricket team. This is for the second time, Inzamam has been named chief selector. Inzamam has replaced Haroon Rasheed.

After taking charge as chief selector, Inzamam’s first assignment is selection of the national team for the Afghanistan series and the Asia Cup, which is expected to be announced by Thursday.

