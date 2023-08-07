Moderate earthquake jolts Swat again

SWAT: A moderate earthquake jolted different areas of Swat on Sunday, the second consecutive day. According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre tremors measuring 5.4 were felt in Swat and surrounding areas.

People of the areas where quake was felt rushed out of their homes in panic reciting Kalma Tayyeba and verses from Holy Quran.

However, no causality or property damage was reported due to quake.

The epicentre of quake was stated to be mountainous region of Hindu Kush with depth of 148 kilometres.