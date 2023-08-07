Sindh CM orders completion of N-5 road project by Oct

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed authorities to complete the N-5 road project by October this year.

This he said while chairing the 11th meeting of the Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee in Karachi on Sunday.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on Malir Expressway.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the provincial local government department to speed up the work at Malir Expressway so that one portion of the project from Korangi or Quaidabad could be opened by December this year.

CM Shah visited the under-construction Malir Expressway a day earlier along with Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Karachi mayor-elect Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to the CM Syed Qasim Naveed and deputy mayor-elect Salman Abdullah Murad.

They inspected the 39.4 kilometres under construction Malir Expressway from Korangi to Kathore. Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, LG Secretary Najam Shah, Project Director Niaz Soomro and Special Secretary Finance Asad Zamin were present on the project site.