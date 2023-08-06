BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
BIPL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.48%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.05%)
DFML 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
DGKC 56.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
FCCL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
HUBC 84.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
OGDC 107.66 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.12%)
PAEL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PIOC 94.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.47%)
PPL 76.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PRL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
TRG 103.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan PIAA (Pakistan International Airlines Corp) 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.79%

PIA flights to UK likely to resume by October: Dar

  • Finance Minister says reforms are being made related to safety and regulation in line with international aviation standards
BR Web Desk Published August 6, 2023 Updated August 6, 2023 08:26pm

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar has said that the flight operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to the United Kingdom (UK) are likely to resume by October this year.

In his speech to a Senate session on Sunday, the minister said reforms were being made related to safety and regulation in line with international aviation standards.

“The legislation will pave the way for the final inspection in August, and then PIA flights to the UK are likely to resume in October,” he said.

In a meeting last month, Dar had instructed the relevant authorities to bring forward appropriate legislation as soon as possible to ensure quick resumption of PIA flights to the United States of America (USA) and the UK.

During the Senate session, Dar criticised over the previous government saying a statement from the then aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan caused massive loss to the national carrier.

“PIA is currently facing a yearly loss of Rs71 billion,” he informed, highlighting that the airline had a revenue of Rs59 billion from its flight operations to the UK.

PIA landed in hot water when its flight PK-8303 crashed in Karachi on May 22, 2020, followed by an announcement by the former aviation minister of the grounding of 262 airline pilots suspected of dodging their exams.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan disclosed in the parliament that 150 pilots working for PIA had “dubious licences”.

On learning about the fake licences of the PIA pilots, the European Union Air Safety Agency suspended the PIA’s license for flights to European countries in July, 2020.

European Union ban on PIA flights comes into effect tonight

In December, 2022, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Aviation held the former aviation minister responsible for the financial woes of the national carrier and the ban by several countries, including the US and the UK.

“Even some of the Pakistani pilots associated with other airlines were grounded because of the former aviation minister’s statement,” Dar said on Sunday.

“The diaspora also faces difficulties in travelling due to the ban of PIA,” he added.

The incumbent government has brought reforms in the aviation laws/ordinances in an attempt to ensure effective service provision to improve the standards of the aviation sector in Pakistan to meet the international standards for the resumption of PIA flights to the USA, the UK, and Europe.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in June, 2023, formed a high-level committee to work out a plan to restructure and revive PIA.

During the outgoing week, the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation approved The Pakistan Civil Aviation Bill, 2023, and Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023, after some amendments.

Also Read:

PIA SENATE Ishaq Dar Pakistan International Airline Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

PIA flights to UK likely to resume by October: Dar

US considers Imran Khan’s arrest internal matter of Pakistan: State Department

Pakistan cricket team gets go-ahead to travel to India for ICC World Cup

ECNEC approves six projects worth Rs110.3bn

Musk says fight with Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X

Ukraine faces new wave of attacks, Russia says airbases struck

Valuation of immovable properties: FBR suspends proposed increase till next month

Qatar stock market ends higher, Saudi extends losses

Toshakhana case: IK given 3-year jail sentence

General election could be delayed

Read more stories