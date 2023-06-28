Govt mulling amending aviation laws

ISLAMABAD: The government is considering necessary amendments required in the aviation laws/ordinances in order to ensure effective service provision to improve the standards of the aviation sector in Pakistan to meet the international standards for the resumption of PIA flights to the USA, the UK, and Europe.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on matters related to Civil Aviation Division and Airport Security Force, here on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja SaadRafique, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, DG ASF, DG CAA, and senior officers from Finance and Aviation attended the meeting.

The chair was briefed on the issues being faced by the aviation sector pertaining to regulation, service provision, security, safety and enhancement of state capacity in the aviation sector.

The meeting discussed the necessary amendments required in the aviation laws/ordinances in order to ensure effective service provision to improve the standards of the aviation sector in Pakistan to meet the international standards for the resumption of PIA flights to the USA, the UK, and Europe.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023