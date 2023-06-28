AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt mulling amending aviation laws

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The government is considering necessary amendments required in the aviation laws/ordinances in order to ensure effective service provision to improve the standards of the aviation sector in Pakistan to meet the international standards for the resumption of PIA flights to the USA, the UK, and Europe.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on matters related to Civil Aviation Division and Airport Security Force, here on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja SaadRafique, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, DG ASF, DG CAA, and senior officers from Finance and Aviation attended the meeting.

The chair was briefed on the issues being faced by the aviation sector pertaining to regulation, service provision, security, safety and enhancement of state capacity in the aviation sector.

The meeting discussed the necessary amendments required in the aviation laws/ordinances in order to ensure effective service provision to improve the standards of the aviation sector in Pakistan to meet the international standards for the resumption of PIA flights to the USA, the UK, and Europe.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PIA aviation PCAA aviation sector Finance minister Ishaq Dar aviation laws

Comments

1000 characters

Govt mulling amending aviation laws

IMF says govt has taken ‘decisive’ steps

FBR collects record Rs7trn till 26th: Dar

PL: Hike may not be levied in one go

Millions of faithful perform Hajj

Oil import on foreign supplier’s account: OCAC requests govt to convene meeting of stakeholders

Infrastructure, water: Ecnec approves projects worth over Rs280.53bn

Foreign supplier’s account thru customs bonded storage facilities: Import policy guidelines approved by ECC

‘Customs budget notifications’ issued by FBR

‘Tax on Deemed Income basis’ on immovable properties: Exemption only for persons appearing on Active Taxpayers’ List

Sindh govt to determine its own power tariffs: minister

Read more stories