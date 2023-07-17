PM briefed on PIA reforms

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways and Civil Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday and apprised him of the progress over reforms in Pakistan Intentional Airlines (PIA) and outsourcing process aimed at provision of better services at airports.

They also discussed the matters related to the relevant ministry and the overall political situation of the country.

The minister also briefed the prime minister about the reorganization of National Aviation Policy and the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China on ML1 project.

