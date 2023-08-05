BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
Govt determined to strengthen country’s economy: governor

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that speedy work on CPEC projects, establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and inauguration of various development projects are practical example of the government’s determination to stabilize the country economically.

Talking to a delegation led by MNA from North Waziristan, Nazir Khan, here at Governor’s House, the governor said that whenever Pakistan started to get stronger economically, anti state elements became active to derail the process of development.

He said the Pakistani nation and security forces rendered eternal sacrifices in the war against terrorism and eradicated the scourge of terrorism from the country, and still the Pakistani nation and security forces are determined to eradicate terrorism, he added.

Nazir Khan said that the incidence of terrorism has increased due to wrong policies of the previous government. He said that suicide attacks are an attempt to stop economic activities in Pakistan. He said that the nation fully supports the efforts of Pakistan Army to end terrorism and establish peace.

Moreover, speaking a seminar on ‘Women Empowerment’, the governor said that women empowerment is very important for the development of any society. As chancellor, he said he has formed a consortium on women education and empowerment, which aims to give suggestions to the government and help in formulating policies to achieve the goals of women education and empowerment.

He further said that public awareness campaigns will also be conducted through the consortium established on women empowerment in universities.

Pakistan Army CPEC development projects SEZs Muhammad Balighur Rehman

