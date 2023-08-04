BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
Over 100 ‘Hepatitis Clinics’ being set up across Punjab

04 Aug, 2023

LAHORE: The caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram, while expressing concern over surge in hepatitis cases, said that more than 100 hepatitis clinics are being organized across the province.

Speaking at a Hepatitis awareness seminar, here at the King Edward Medical University, he said regular exercise is very important to prevent fatty liver. “Every second person in Pakistan is suffering from blood pressure for which steps will be taken to remedy it,” he said, adding: “We will definitely do whatever we can for the betterment of the people.”

The caretaker provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram also led the awareness walk. He also inaugurated a gallery at King Edward Medical University.

Prof. Mahmood Ayaz said that the first priority of healthcare worker is prevention and treatment of hepatitis. It can be avoided by taking some precautions during dialysis, thalassemia, and blood transfusion, he added.

Other speakers said that Hepatitis-A and E usually caused acute hepatitis in which symptoms are visible like jaundice, vomiting, body aches and fever. It settles in 4-6 weeks with supportive medicines. In rare cases, it gets complicated and patients land in the intensive care unit (ICU). Hepatitis-A and E spread by polluted water.

They said, Hepatitis-B and C, which are spread by blood and related products are more dangerous in a way that they cause chronic hepatitis and symptoms are not evident until the disease is advanced and liver is damaged. With this several complications arise like blood in vomitus, black coloured stools, as cites which is fluid in abdomen and altered conscious level. It even leads to liver tumour.

Moreover, the caretaker health minister inaugurated online software, archive and new water filtration plant in Boys Hostel at KEMU. He said that this facility of online software for identification of unknown dead bodies in university in collaboration with NADRA can be used the most in Mayo Hospital.

Teaching, DHQ and THQ will be installed in the hospital and the mechanism of unidentified dead bodies will be made. Institutions are built with good traditions, the position and quality of NADRA will be recognized in the world.

Later, the provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram inaugurated the water purification plant. The plant can provide clean water to the doctors under the training of KEMU. More than 500 doctors residing in the hostel will be able to benefit from this plant.

