Former PCB chairman Ijaz Butt dies

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: Former Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ijaz Butt passed away in Lahore Thursday. He was 85. Ijaz Butt was suffering from illness for the last many years. A former Test wicket-keeper/batsman, Butt played eight Test matches for Pakistan.

Ijaz Butt served as the PCB chief from 2008 to 2011, and during his tenure the cricket team won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009.

The PCB through its Chairman and members of Management Committee, Board executives and employees has expressed its grief and sorrow over the passing of Ijaz Butt. Born in Sialkot on 10th March 1938, Butt featured in eight Tests for Pakistan from 1959 to 1962.

