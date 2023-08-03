BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

In unusual meeting, PCB chief Zaka calls on Dar, discusses upcoming Asia Cup

BR Web Desk Published August 3, 2023 Updated August 3, 2023 04:14pm

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Muhammad Zaka Ashraf to discuss matters pertaining to the board and co-hosting the upcoming Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023.

As per a statement released by the Finance Division, a delegation of the PCB, headed by Zaka, called on Dar today.

SAPM-Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, senior officers from the Finance Division and the PCB team also attended the meeting.

“Chairman PCB apprised the finance minister of matters related to the PCB and hosting of Men’s ODI Asia Cup-2023, jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in August-September, 2023,” read the statement.

Dar reiterated government support and cooperation to encourage sports activities all over the country.

“The finance minister further extended full cooperation of the government to make the Asia Cup 2023 event successful,” the statement added.

Last month, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that Pakistan will jointly host this year’s 50-over Asia Cup tournament with Sri Lanka in a compromise aimed at forestalling a tit-for-tat boycott involving India.

Neighbours India and Pakistan have not met on either side’s soil in a bilateral series since 2012, and only play each other in international tournaments on neutral grounds.

The PCB had threatened to boycott this year’s ODI World Cup in India, which is due to start in October, if its Indian counterpart refused to play in Pakistan.

The six-nation Asia Cup will be played between August 31 and September 17, ACC said.

Cricket PCB Finance minister Ishaq Dar Asia Cup 2023 Zaka Ashraf

Comments

1000 characters

In unusual meeting, PCB chief Zaka calls on Dar, discusses upcoming Asia Cup

KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 49,000, profit-taking kicks in

Civilians’ trials in military courts: SC says will not allow armed forces to take unconstitutional steps

Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

PM Shehbaz calls for national resolve to revive Pakistan's grandeur

US credit downgrade ‘entirely unwarranted’: Yellen

India mandates licensing for laptop, tablet imports in blow to Apple, Dell

Hascol’s loss nearly doubles to Rs14.5bn in 2022

Iran’s President Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

Major Gulf equities track oil, Asian shares lower

Read more stories