Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Zaheer Abbasi Published August 3, 2023 Updated August 3, 2023 09:16am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs1.016 billion Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) in favour of the Petroleum Division for the execution of development schemes.

On a summary moved by the Petroleum Division on July 24, 2023, the ECC was informed that the Steering Committee on Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP) in its meeting held on 13.07.2023 recommended the release of Rs1.016 billion in favour of the Petroleum Division for the execution of gas development schemes in Punjab.

Subsequently, the Cabinet Division in a surrender order dated 19.07.2023 advised the Petroleum Division to obtain a TSG for execution of the gas schemes in Punjab under the SAP.

Energy ministry (PD): ECC approves Rs2.275bn TSG for uplift schemes’ execution

The Petroleum Division added that approval of the ECC is solicited for the TSG Rs1.016 billion enabling the Petroleum Division to take up the case with the Finance Division for the release of funds.

The meeting was added that due to the paucity of time, the Finance Division may furnish its comments during the ECC’s meeting. The meeting was informed that the prime minister, being the Minister In-charge of the Petroleum Division has seen and authorised the submission of the summary to the ECC of the Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

