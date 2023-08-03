Rising terrorism: Senators seek briefing from military top brass in camera

ISLAMABAD: The senators belonging to both the opposition and the treasury benches on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over the rising incidents of terrorism in the country and sought an in-camera briefing from the top military brass and intelligence officials on the never-ending terrorist attacks.

In a debate in the Upper House of the Parliament on the recent suicide attack in Bajaur in which more than 60 people lost their lives when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a gathering of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

The senators strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Bajaur and called for evolving an effective strategy to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

Taking part in the discussion, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri strongly condemned the terrorist attack, saying it was aimed at destabilising the country.

He further stated that the security agencies should be questioned as to why there is no letup in the terrorist attacks despite strict border management with Afghanistan and erecting of fence on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that there is a need to introspect as to how terrorism is again on the rise in Pakistan. He said terrorism should be eliminated to make Pakistan a cradle of peace.

He asked: who had allowed terrorists to settle again in Pakistan. He said that the previous government initiated talks with the terrorists and several militants were set free. He urged the Chair to arrange a detailed in-camera briefing from the Interior Ministry so that a comprehensive and effective plan can be chalked out to fight terrorism.

The finance minister also assured the House that he will be taking up the matter of announcing compensation for the victims of the Bajaur incident with the prime minister and at the Cabinet level.

PPP’s Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said an in-camera briefing should be given to the House over the security situation in the country and to determine as to who is responsible for the current rise in terrorism. He added that joint efforts are needed to fully defeat the menace of terrorism.

Senator Hidayat Ullah said perpetrators of the Bajaur terrorist attack should be taken to task to set an example. He also demanded compensation for the victims of the terrorist attack.

He also asked the government to allow the tribal people to defend themselves against the terrorists by returning the weapons that have been collected from the tribesmen during military operations.

“We have witnessed the rise in terrorist attacks following the de-weaponisation of the tribal people. Give us our own weapons, and we will defend ourselves against these terrorists,” said the senator who belongs to Bajaur district.

PTI’s Dost Mohammad Khan demanded of the federal government to announce a compensation package for the victims of the Bajaur incident. He said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should have visited Afghanistan to convey Pakistan’s serious concerns over the presence of terrorists across the border.

Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) said it is the responsibility of the federal and provincial authorities, as well as, the security agencies to protect the life and property of the citizens of Pakistan.

He also demanded that the government should announce compensation for the victims of the Bajaur incident. He proposed that an in-camera session of the Parliament should be held to discuss the matter and to evolve a comprehensive strategy to fight terrorism.

He said that a total of 18 suicide attacks have been carried out in July and no one from the concerned quarters tendered resignation to accept their failure to stop the terror attacks.

Senator Bahramand Tangi said we should refrain from political point scoring on the Bajaur incident, and all stakeholders, including all political forces, should join hands in fighting terrorism. He also emphasized honouring and recognising martyrs of the armed forces.

Senator Tahir Bizinjo said Pakistan needs to review its Afghan policy and a new strategy should be in place in consultation with all the political forces of the country.

He said peace can only be restored in Pakistan by having good relations with all the neighbouring countries and resolving conflicts through dialogue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023