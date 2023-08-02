BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
Aug 02, 2023
Oil exports from Russia’s Baltic ports set to decline 11% for Aug 1-10

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 02:29pm

MOSCOW: Oil exports from Russia’s Baltic ports, Primorsk and Ust-Luga, were set at 1.6 million tonnes for August 1-10, down from 1.8 million tonnes during the same period of July, two traders citing loading data said on Wednesday.

Russia’s Baltic crude oil loadings, including the state’s flagship Urals oil and Kazakhstan’s KEBCO oil, will decline by 11% or by some 144,000 barrels per day during Aug. 1-10 compared with the same period last month, Reuters calculations showed.

Russian oil exports from western ports were set to fall by some 100,000-200,000 barrels per day in August from July levels, a sign Moscow is making good on its pledge for fresh supply cuts in tandem with OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, Reuters sources said last month citing export plans.

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

OPEC and major producers including Russia, together known as OPEC+, have been cutting supply since November to support prices and balance world’s oil market. Moscow this month pledged to cut exports by 500,000 bpd in August, while Saudi Arabia extended its 1 million bpd output cuts.

OPEC Saudi Arabia Russian oil Russia ukriane war

