SIFC will ensure ease of doing business: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday invited foreign investors to explore the hidden reserves of Pakistan and utilise this potential as the country is blessed with rich mineral resources.

He said Pakistan government along with the institutions, had ensured the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), in order to bring the stakeholders at one platform.

Addressing Pakistan first Mineral Summit, he said it had laid down new rules for ease of doing business for domestic and foreign investors in the country.

“We will ensure an investor-friendly system that avoids unnecessary delays and provides easy terms and conditions for business. There are vast mining opportunities in our country which will be realized through joint efforts,” he added.

The army chief thanked the foreign delegates and investors for participating in the moot, which was the first such event in the country. He also thanked Barrick Gold Corporation CEO and President Mark Bristow and Saudi Mining Minister Engineer Khalid bin Saleh Al Madifar and other investors.

He stressed persistence for staying on the path of peace and prosperity and said the mineral-related projects were the stepping stone, which would eventually lead towards the development of the masses.

The army chief emphasized on holding on to hope and having faith in Allah Almighty and recited verses 155 and 156 of Surah Al-Baqarah of the holy Quran, which translates as:"And We will certainly test you with fear and hunger and lives and wealth and fruits. When any trouble befalls them, they say; Indeed, we are from Allah and to Him we must return.”

