LHC refuses to pass any injunctive order against Punjab govt

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday refused to pass any injunctive order against the Punjab caretaker government and sought assistance from the attorney general for Pakistan and the advocate general of Punjab on a petition of a bar member.

The court observed that it not pass any restrictive order against the respondent government without hearing the point of view of the other side and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

The petitioner Aftab Ahmad Bajwa pleaded that the caretaker government in Punjab lost its legitimacy as it failed to conduct fair and free election in the province within the stipulated time of 90 days. He contended that the Supreme Court had relaxed the date for the election in Punjab but had not extended the tenure of the caretaker government.

He argued that the continuous working of caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi and his cabinet was unconstitutional.

