LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt on huge national flag

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from the caretaker government of Punjab by August 04 about the proposed exhibition of a huge national flag on the eve of independence day at Liberty Chowk with a cost of rupees 40 million.

The petitioner a citizen, Amir Sikandar argued that spending a huge amount on the preparation of a flag only was tantamount to misusing public money. He said the economy of Pakistan will not get healed by hoisting a big flag on a road.

He asked the court to restrain the government from utilizing the public money for a useless purpose.

