Mardan mayor presents surplus budget

PESHAWAR: City Mayor Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar, presented a surplus budget of over Rs.1.71 billion for financial year 2023-24 in the City Council.

In this regard, the meeting of the City Council was held with Presiding officer, Baber Khan in the chair.

Presenting the budget, City Mayor Himayatullah Mayar said that the estimated expenditure in the budget is Rs.1.6983 billion which shows that more than 16.6 million is expected to be saved at the end of the year.

Explaining the details of the receipts, the City Mayor said that the expected income from the provincial government has been estimated at Rs.613 million, while the income from own resources has been estimated at Rs.357.790 million

About the details of the expenses, Mayar said that in the budget, an amount of Rs.880.327 million have been set aside for salaries, pensions, etc.

Similarly, he said that non-developmental expenditure is estimated at Rs. 443.1 million, and Rs.370.5 million have been allocated for developmental expenditures out of which Rs.26 million have been allocated for ongoing development schemes while Rs.354.5 million have been set aside for new development projects.

The city mayor said that in the budget, Rs 20million have been allocated for the establishment of libraries in Masajid and community centers and Rs.12.5 million for payment of scholarship to 200 students, who have shown excellence in exams.

Furthermore, Rs.10 million has been allocated for youth talent hunt, Rs.50 million for promotion of sports activities in Tehsil Mardan and Rs.10 million for welfare of people with various abilities.

Similarly, Rs.10million have been allocated for purchase of necessary equipment for women resource centre, Rs.10 million for cottage fisheries project to increase income sources for women and Rs.10 million for Masajid.

Addressing the meeting, City Mayor said that work is underway on several developmental projects in Mardan Tehsil.

He said that water treatment plant at a cost of Rs.1.5 million will be carried out through the Water Supply and Sanitation Services Company under the Asian Development Bank.

Work on the project is in progress, while a garbage disposal plant will be built at a cost of Rs 4.5 billion and green belt and plantation at a cost of Rs 580 million.

