BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.78%)
BIPL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.6%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
DGKC 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.82%)
FABL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
FCCL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.45%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 96.21 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.82%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PPL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.01%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.56%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 104.71 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.02%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,851 Increased By 58.7 (1.22%)
BR30 17,203 Increased By 348.8 (2.07%)
KSE100 47,655 Increased By 578.3 (1.23%)
KSE30 17,052 Increased By 243 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mardan mayor presents surplus budget

Recorder Report Published 31 Jul, 2023 07:32am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

PESHAWAR: City Mayor Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar, presented a surplus budget of over Rs.1.71 billion for financial year 2023-24 in the City Council.

In this regard, the meeting of the City Council was held with Presiding officer, Baber Khan in the chair.

Presenting the budget, City Mayor Himayatullah Mayar said that the estimated expenditure in the budget is Rs.1.6983 billion which shows that more than 16.6 million is expected to be saved at the end of the year.

Explaining the details of the receipts, the City Mayor said that the expected income from the provincial government has been estimated at Rs.613 million, while the income from own resources has been estimated at Rs.357.790 million

About the details of the expenses, Mayar said that in the budget, an amount of Rs.880.327 million have been set aside for salaries, pensions, etc.

Similarly, he said that non-developmental expenditure is estimated at Rs. 443.1 million, and Rs.370.5 million have been allocated for developmental expenditures out of which Rs.26 million have been allocated for ongoing development schemes while Rs.354.5 million have been set aside for new development projects.

The city mayor said that in the budget, Rs 20million have been allocated for the establishment of libraries in Masajid and community centers and Rs.12.5 million for payment of scholarship to 200 students, who have shown excellence in exams.

Furthermore, Rs.10 million has been allocated for youth talent hunt, Rs.50 million for promotion of sports activities in Tehsil Mardan and Rs.10 million for welfare of people with various abilities.

Similarly, Rs.10million have been allocated for purchase of necessary equipment for women resource centre, Rs.10 million for cottage fisheries project to increase income sources for women and Rs.10 million for Masajid.

Addressing the meeting, City Mayor said that work is underway on several developmental projects in Mardan Tehsil.

He said that water treatment plant at a cost of Rs.1.5 million will be carried out through the Water Supply and Sanitation Services Company under the Asian Development Bank.

Work on the project is in progress, while a garbage disposal plant will be built at a cost of Rs 4.5 billion and green belt and plantation at a cost of Rs 580 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mardan surplus budget city council Mardan mayor Baber Khan Himayatullah Mayar

Comments

1000 characters

Mardan mayor presents surplus budget

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories