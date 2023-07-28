Civil judge’s wife secures protective bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday allowed protective bail to Somia Asif, wife of a civil judge, in a maid torture case till August 01.

Earlier her counsel contended before the court that the case against the applicant is fake and baseless. He asked the court to grant her protective bail as she wanted to join the investigation to prove her innocence. The court after hearing her counsel at length allowed her bail till August 01 enabling her to secure the bail from the court of original jurisdiction. The wife of a civil judge allegedly tortured her 14-year-old maid namely Rizwana after blaming her of stealing gold ornaments.

A case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station in Islamabad. The parents of the victim maid also claimed that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl. Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s body and face. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The doctors after medical aid referred the girl to a Lahore hospital for further treatment.

