BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HBL (Habib Bank Limited) 90.77 Increased By ▲ 6.66%

Pakistan’s agriculture sector: HBL Zarai Services Limited to be incorporated

BR Web Desk Published 27 Jul, 2023 05:52pm

The board of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), one of the country’s largest banks, has approved the incorporation of ‘HBL Zarai Services Limited’ as a wholly-owned subsidiary to promote Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

The development was shared by HBL in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“To promote the agriculture sector of Pakistan, the Board of Directors of the bank has approved the incorporation of ‘HBL Zarai Services Limited’ as a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals,” read the notice.

Earlier, HBL shared that it intends to establish a subsidiary to promote Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

“We would like to clarify that the bank (HBL) intends to set up a subsidiary, to promote the agriculture sector of Pakistan, for which a detailed feasibility report has been finalised,” said HBL in a notice back then.

HBL said that it is currently in the process of obtaining all regulatory approvals required for the incorporation of the said subsidiary.

HBL on Wednesday declared a consolidated profit before tax (PBT) of Rs51.5 billion for the first half of 2023 (January-June), nearly 50% higher than the same period of the previous year.

The PBT of Rs30 billion for the second quarter of 2023 (April-June) was the highest in HBL’s history based on performance of its core business lines.

Along with the results, HBL declared an interim dividend of Rs2.00 per share (20%), taking the total payout for H1’23 to Rs 3.50 per share.

Meanwhile, the agriculture sector, which is widely considered the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, saw a 27.5% growth in agri loans, after the agriculture lending financial institutions disbursed Rs 1.222 trillion on account of agricultural financing during the first nine months (July-March) of this fiscal year.

HBL Pakistan agriculture PSX stocks HBL Zarai Services Limited HBL subsidiary

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s agriculture sector: HBL Zarai Services Limited to be incorporated

China’s EXIM Bank has rolled over $2.4bn loans, says Ishaq Dar

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.45 against US dollar

OGDCL, PSO ink agreement for ‘greenfield refinery project’ in Balochistan

Senate passes Army Act amendment bill

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs350mn in penalties on six banks

China slams ‘malicious hype’ over FM Qin Gang’s dismissal

Putin hosts African leaders in Russia after grain deal exit

Noman bags 7 as Pakistan crush Sri Lanka to sweep series

Zara founder Ortega’s real estate fortune hit $20bn in 2022

Israel troops kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank: ministry

Read more stories