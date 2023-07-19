BAFL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.19%)
BIPL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.19%)
BOP 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
DGKC 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.71%)
FABL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.1%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.92%)
FFL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
GGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.25%)
HBL 77.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.78%)
HUBC 80.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 30.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
PAEL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.35%)
PPL 68.64 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.6%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.46%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.11%)
TRG 101.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.49%)
UNITY 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.78%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HBL (Habib Bank Limited) 77.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.78%

For Pakistan’s agriculture sector: HBL to establish subsidiary

BR Web Desk Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:10pm

Habib Bank Limited (HBL), one of the country’s largest private banks, said that it intends to establish a subsidiary to promote Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

The development was shared by HBL in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We would like to clarify that the bank (HBL) intends to set up a subsidiary, to promote the agriculture sector of Pakistan, for which a detailed feasibility report has been finalised,” read the notice.

HBL said that it is currently in the process of obtaining all regulatory approvals required for the incorporation of the said subsidiary.

HBL declared earnings in January-March with a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs21.5 billion, 47% higher than the PBT of Rs14.6 billion last year.

The bank’s profit after tax rose by 54% to Rs 13.3 billion with earnings per share improving from Rs 5.78 in Q1’22 to Rs 9.00 in Q1’23.

Meanwhile, the agriculture sector, which is widely considered the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, saw a 27.5% growth in agri loans, after the agriculture lending financial institutions disbursed Rs 1.222 trillion on account of agricultural financing during the first nine months (July-March) of this fiscal year.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan released last month, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) allocated the indicative agricultural credit disbursement target of Rs1.819 trillion for FY23, which is 28.2 percent higher than last year’s disbursement of Rs 1.419 trillion.

Further, the outstanding portfolio of agricultural loans has increased by Rs80.2 billion and reached Rs712.9 billion at the end of March 2023 compared to Rs632.7 billion at the end March 2022, witnessing 12.7% growth.

Analysis of the sector-wise disbursement reveals that out of the total disbursement of Rs 1.222 trillion, the farm sector has received Rs 625.1 billion (51.2%) and Rs 596.8 billion (49%) has been disbursed to non-farm sector during July March FY2023.

Comments

1000 characters

For Pakistan’s agriculture sector: HBL to establish subsidiary

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

FY23: ADB says Pakistan’s economy weighed down by tighter monetary, fiscal policies

Military trials: SC adjourns hearing till Friday

Atlas Honda sees $25mn in exports in MY24: Ismail Iqbal Securities

ADB cuts inflation forecast for developing Asia

Pakistani passport retains status as fourth-worst in the world

Pakistan’s central bank designates NBP, HBL & UBL as D-SIBs

LoI to IMF: govt pledges fiscal discipline

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

Read more stories