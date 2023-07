Russia began shipping crude oil to Africa for the first time this year and more than tripled supplies of oil products to the continent in January-May, the TASS news agency cited Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov as saying on Thursday.

Shulginov said Russia has shipped 200,000 metric tons of crude to Africa so far, and almost 8 million tons of oil products.