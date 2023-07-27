BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
Zindigi Prize achieves resounding success at GIKI event

Press Release Published 27 Jul, 2023 06:26am

PESHAWAR: Zindigi Prize, a revolutionary entrepreneurship competition, achieved resounding success during its KPK Regionals held at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI).

The event, organised by Zindigi and co-hosted by GIKI, has emerged as a game-changer in the entrepreneurial landscape of the country.

Following the resounding success of Z Prize regionals in Lahore & Islamabad, GIK equally matched the event’s triumph.

The three-day event at GIKI commenced with an impressive opening ceremony, showcasing innovative ideas from young entrepreneurs at the KPK Regional. Workshops, talks by renowned Pakistani entrepreneurs and speed dating sessions enriched the experience of everyone participating.

The final day featured the Zindigi Academia Innovation Summit, bridging the gap between the academia and the corporate world, with 85 startups showcasing their ideas.

After meticulous deliberation and evaluation, the panel of judges declared MUSJ from the University of Engineering and Technology as the winner of the competition. The runner-up positions were secured by Ootien from Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi and Aquadrone from CECOS University, Peshawar.

In his remarks, Minister of Science, Technology and Information Technology in KPK, Shahid Khattak, whole-heartedly appreciated students’ exceptional contributions in addressing and resolving societal challenges. He recognized their talent as a driving force for positive change in KPK.

He thanked JS Bank and GIKI for supporting young entrepreneurs and fostering a culture of innovation through initiatives like Zindigi Prize.

Minister Khattak announced collaborative efforts to expand Zindigi Prize to government educational institutions at all levels, empowering budding entrepreneurs and advancing KPK’s economic progress.

