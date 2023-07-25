BAFL 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
Putellas ready for Spain’s second World Cup outing against ‘dangerous’ Zambia

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 10:09am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AUCKLAND: Spain are expecting anything but a walk in the park when they face Zambia in their second Women’s World Cup match and key midfielder Alexia Putellas is ready to play a part if selected, coach Jorge Vilda said on Tuesday.

Twice Ballon d’Or winner Putellas came on as a second-half substitute in Spain’s opening 3-0 win over Costa Rica last Friday as she continues her recovery from a serious knee injury.

Vilda said the 29-year-old was “fine” but would not commit to starting her at Eden Park on Wednesday against the 77th-ranked Africans.

“In the 15 minutes that she played the other day she showed that everything was fine,” he told reporters at the stadium.

“The training sessions, she’s completed them very well and kept up a very high rhythm. It’s an ongoing process and we’re very happy with her progress.

“As always, what can I say about the starting lineup? I can’t tell you who’s going to play, or who’s not going to play. We’re not going to give the other team the advantage of knowing that.”

Putellas was not greatly missed against Costa Rica in large part because Aitana Bonmati ran rampant in midfield, offering the tantalising prospect of the Barcelona team mates playing in tandem later in the tournament.

“What Aitana does on the field speaks for itself. She’s an excellent player,” said midfielder Irene Guerrero.

“She dominates all facets of the game. “She’s a very complete player with a competitive mentality, which means she improves every day.”

Putellas fit and ready to go for Spain’s World Cup campaign

Zambia lost 5-0 to former champions Japan in their opening match on their World Cup debut in Hamilton last weekend but Vilda thought the scoreline was a reflection of the quality of the Nadeshiko rather than the deficiencies of the Africans.

“It’s a very important game and I’m expecting a very dangerous Zambia. I’m expecting a team that’s going to defend well and is going to be very, very dangerous on the counterattack,” he added.

“Tomorrow won’t be an easy game at all.”

