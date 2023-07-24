BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
Misbah-ul-Haq appointed advisor to PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf

BR Web Desk Published July 24, 2023

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has recently taken on a new advisory role alongside Zaka Ashraf, who currently chairs the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee. Misbah’s seasoned insights into cricket affairs, particularly on the domestic front, are set to be a crucial asset.

While the new title is honourary and comes with no financial compensation, it offers Misbah the chance to apply his expertise to benefit Pakistani cricket. Despite an offer to step into a full-time position within the board, he decided to remain committed to his other obligations.

Meeting with Ashraf, Misbah agreed to lend his support and experience to the board, helping guide decisions in the interest of domestic cricket. His previous experience in the field gives him a unique perspective, enabling him to provide much-needed advice.

Notably, the PCB has not yet approached Misbah concerning a comeback as the coach or chief selector of the national team. He mentioned his plate was already full of commitments to various leagues and television networks, hindering his ability to adopt a role with the team instantly.

“When PCB reaches out to me, I will consider it. However, my current engagements with leagues and TV networks make it difficult to dive straight into a role with the Pakistan team. I’ll have to assess what role is being offered and whether it’s feasible for me,” Misbah stated.

Misbah’s earlier tenure with the team was notable. In September 2019, he wore two hats, overseeing team selection and coaching. This was after Pakistan’s disappointing World Cup run under Mickey Arthur, which saw them failing to make the semi-finals

