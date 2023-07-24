BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Pakistan

Fazl urges Muslim world to recall ambassadors from Sweden

NNI Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged the Muslim World to recall ambassadors from Sweden over the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Addressing the protestor’s rally held against the desecration of the Holy Quran, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that such acts are unacceptable for Muslims across the world as Muslims respect the holy scriptures of every religion.

He said that people will sacrifice their life for the Holy Quran. “We will make their life hard if such acts did not stop in the Western world” he warned.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman termed Islam as the red line for Muslims across the world and incidents like this will not be tolerated in the future as Muslims consider it as an attack on Islam.

“The heinous conduct had been repeated more than once in Sweden. This despicable act is seen as a war against the Muslim world,” he said.

“We respect all sacred books. For the purpose of protecting the sanctity of Holy Quran, we should not hesitate to sacrifice our lives,” Fazl said.

“We will continue our effort until the Muslim world withdraws its ambassadors from Sweden. We will protest on Friday if the Muslim world does not withdraw its envoys from Sweden”, Fazl added.

Fazl said, “The sacrilege in Sweden has hurt Muslims’ feelings all across the world. This heinous act appears to be an attempt to undermine efforts to uphold international peace. I want to urge the global community to work towards bringing the extremists to justice,” maintained Fazl.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman called for country-wide protests against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden today.

He said that the desecration of the Holy Quran taking place in Sweden constantly and it hurts the sentiments of every Muslim across the world.

Protesters in Sweden had applied for and received permission from Swedish police to desecrate the Quran outside the Iraqi embassy on Thursday.

It is important to mention here that a man desecrated the Holy Quran in Sweden’s capital Stockholm last week, resulting in strong condemnation from several states, including Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, and Iran.

Sweden’s government also condemned the burning of the Quran outside Stockholm’s main mosque, calling it an “Islamophobic” act.

“The Swedish Government fully understands that the Islamophobic acts committed by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden can be offensive to Muslims,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “We strongly condemn these acts, which in no way reflect the views of the Swedish government,” it added.

The condemnation came in response to a call for collective measures to avoid future Quran burnings from the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

