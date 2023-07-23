Prices of most kitchen items show rising trend: survey

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in sugar price as it went up from Rs 6,700 per 50kg bag to Rs 6,850 per bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs145-155 per kg against Rs140-150 per kg.

During the current month, sugar price has witnessed an increase of Rs 1,350 per 50kg bag as it went up from Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,850 per 50kg in the wholesale market, while in retail its price has witnessed an increase of Rs20 per kg from Rs135 to Rs155 per kg.

Chicken price went down from Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs400 per kg against Rs415 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs650 per kg against Rs675 per kg. Egg price went up from Rs 6,300 per carton to Rs 6,700, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs265 per dozen against Rs255 per dozen.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as best quality wheat flour is available at Rs 2,150 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,180 per 15kg, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs 2,120 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,150 per bag.

Tea prices remained stable as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,050 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad tea is available at Rs 1,600; powder chili price remained stable at Rs600 per kg and turmeric powder price is also stable at Rs500 per kg.

Officially, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Rs205 per kg to Rs177 per kg but the distributors and retailers, despite the passage of three weeks have yet not implemented the decision and are selling the commodity in the range of Rs210-240 per kg against the OGRA’s set price.

According to traders, the suppliers of packed spices have intimated them of increasing the prices of their products following an increase of Rs10 per pack by Shan masala and National masala products from Rs100 per pack to Rs110 per pack.

Prepared tea cup price at a normal tea stall is available at Rs70 per cup, the price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs250, and roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti.

Rice prices witnessed slight reduction as best quality basmati rice price went down from Rs 13,000 per 40kg bag to Rs 12,600 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati price from Rs 10,500 per 40kg bag to Rs 10,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, and broken Basmati rice from Rs 9,500 per bag to Rs 8,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed a reduction as B-grade ghee-cooking oil price went down from Rs 5,500 per carton to Rs 5,400 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs365-380. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee prices witnessed a reduction of Rs50 per 5kg tin from Rs 2,700 per 5kg pack to Rs 2,650 and cooking oil from Rs 2,800 per 5-litre bottle to Rs 2,750, however, it is observed that retailers in different parts of the cities are free to charge their own as there is no check by the price monitoring committees.

Pulses prices witnessed an increasing trend as best quality maash is available at Rs480 per kg against Rs440 per kg, gram pulse is being sold at Rs250 per kg against Rs210 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs330 per kg against Rs380 per kg, bean lentil in the range of Rs350-480 per kg against Rs250-380, moong at Rs260 per kg, and masoor at Rs240 per kg.

Packed milk prices witnessed an increase as small Milk Pak and other brands’ retail prices have been increased from Rs67.5 per pack to Rs70 per pack, while one litre pack’s price is increased from Rs250 to Rs260 per pack. Fresh milk prices were jacked up two weeks ago from Rs190 per kg to Rs200 per kg and yoghurt prices went up from Rs200 per kg to Rs220 per kg.

Detergents prices witnessed no changes, but the producers have reduced the size of the packaging significantly and are charging same prices. Bathing soap such as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol prices witnessed an increase as within the past one month normal size bathing soap price went up from Rs110 to Rs135 per pack and family pack price went up from Rs145 to Rs165 per pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend as ginger price in the wholesale market went slightly down from Rs 4,000-4,500 to Rs 3,800-4,200 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs875-1,075 against Rs900-1,100 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs 1,250 to Rs1,300 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs290-320 per kg against Rs275-300 per kg, and Quetta garlic price is stable at Rs1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs350-375 against Rs275-300 per kg.

Potato price witnessed no change as it is available at Rs300-400 per 5kg in wholesale, which in retail are being sold at Rs70-100 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs350-500 per 5kg to Rs450-550 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-135 per kg against Rs75-120 and onions price went down from Rs200-225 per 5kg to Rs140-200 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-50 per kg against Rs50-55.

Capsicum price went up from Rs400-450 per 5kg to Rs600-700 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs140-160 against Rs95-110 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin went up from Rs450-500 per 5kg to Rs550-750 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs140-170 against Rs100-130 per kg, bringal price went down from Rs450 per 5kg to Rs650, which in retail are being sold at Rs145-160 per kg against Rs115-130 per kg, cauliflower price went up from Rs600 to Rs800 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs190-200 per kg against Rs135-160 per kg, and cabbage price went up from Rs250 to Rs350 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs80-55 per kg against Rs60-70 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs350-400 per 5kg to Rs750-800 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs180-200 per kg against Rs90-100, fresh bean price remained stable at Rs550-600 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs130-140 and cucumber price went up from Rs300 per 5kg to Rs350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-90 per kg against Rs70-80 per kg, tinda price went up from Rs450 per 5kg to Rs600 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs130-140 against Rs110-120 per kg.

Best quality bananas price went down from Rs180 to Rs170 per dozen and normal quality bananas are available in the range of Rs80-120 a dozen, guava is available at Rs100 per kg, Iranian kala killo apple is available in the range of Rs300-380, Gaja apple price went down from Rs200 per kg to Rs150 per kg. Different varieties of mangoes are available in the range of Rs80-225 per kg against Rs80-180, dosheri mango at Rs80 per kg is the cheapest and Sindhri at Rs225 per kg is the most expensive, peach at Rs90-250 per kg and plump at Rs220-400 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments including assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It is also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at an appropriate place and are not even providing on demand.

