The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry: Messages from Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori Governor of Sindh

TEXT: It is heartening to learn that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is organizing the 46th FPCCI Export Awards. I am confident that it would be a prudent source of recognition to the able people from business and industry, whose efforts have enhanced our exports in these very challenging days. Such initiatives have always been of immense significance in boosting the business activities on one hand and presenting a softer image of the country on the other.

The FPCCI has always been at the forefront with the Government, be it of toughest days of Covid-19 or any emerged economic crisis in the world. I must laud FPCCI tor its very positive role in developing a firm liaison between the government and business fraternity in the national interest.

The significance of exports in firming our economy is established. I believe that this event would also promote a healthy competition, and ultimately strengthen our economy. I understand that they are the real ambassador of Pakistan with their quality products and credible brands in the world. I once again congratulate all the recipients of awards today.

I also wish FPCCI more successes ahead.

