BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China envoy calls Kenya economic ties a ‘win-win’

AFP Published 22 Jul, 2023 07:12pm

NAIROBI: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi during a visit to Kenya on Saturday praised the two countries’ economic partnership as a “win-win”, according to a statement from the Chinese authorities.

Kenya and China have “become good friends with mutual trust in politics and good partners with win-win economic cooperation”, according to the statement from the Chinese embassy in Kenya.

With the most dynamic economy in East Africa, Kenya is considered by the international community as a stable democracy in a troubled region.

US needs ‘Kissinger-style wisdom’ in its China policies: Wang Yi

China is the second-largest donor to Kenya after the World Bank.

In Mombasa, on the Kenyan coast, China is financing the construction of a new terminal in East Africa’s largest port.

China has also loaned $5 billion (4.7 billion euros) toward the most expensive infrastructure project in the country since its independence in 1963: a train line that since 2017 has connected the port city Mombasa with Naivasha, in the Rift Valley, via the capital Nairobi.

“The landmark project of the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway has completely changed the face of Kenya,” the embassy’s statement said.

Kenyan President William Ruto, elected last year, in a tweet, stressed “our commitment to strengthening the Kenya-China strategic partnership centred on infrastructure development, climate change”

But China is often accused of using its creditor status for gaining diplomatic or trade concessions, raising concerns about many African countries’ ability to assume the debts contracted.

China, the world’s number two economy, rejects practising “debt-trap diplomacy” as an unfair criticism from Western rivals who have themselves burdened nations with huge debts

Kenya’s economy is particularly burdened by debts of $70 billion, around 67 percent of its GDP.

After visiting Kenya, Wang will visit South Africa on July 24 and 25 ahead of the BRICS summit next month, a group that includes South Africa, Brazil, China, India and Russia.

China Wang Yi Kenya

Comments

1000 characters

China envoy calls Kenya economic ties a ‘win-win’

UAE says OPEC+ taking adequate measures for oil market stability

PM Shehbaz reiterates call for national unity on Charter of Economy

Pakistan’s power generation cost drops significantly in June

PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of road projects in Punjab

Fiscal year 2022-23: Govt borrows $10.84bn from multiple sources

Narendra Modi says encouraging response to global grid proposal

G20 bloc fails to reach agreement on cutting fossil fuels

Monkey business in Pakistan court during smuggling case

Pakistan look to double up against Sri Lanka after year-long drought

Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal found dead at his residence: police

Read more stories