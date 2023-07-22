BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Fazl urges Muslim world to expel Swedish ambassadors

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 22 Jul, 2023 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Friday, while announcing to hold countrywide protests against the Quran burning event in Sweden has urged the Muslim world to recall their ambassadors from Sweden and expel Swedish ambassadors from their countries.

Rehman, who is also the chief of the present ruling alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in a telephonic conversation with Mian Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, said that the Muslim world should take Quran burning issue seriously with Sweden.

He said that the entire Islamic world including Pakistan should recall their ambassadors from Sweden in protest against allowing extremists to hold Quran burning like events.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed to take strict measures against such acts, saying the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) must play its due role in this regard.

The world of Islam should take strict notice of the continuous and planned insulting of Islam and the rituals of Islam and the abominable and impure act of hurting the hearts of Muslims. The prime minister issued urgent instructions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they will not remain silent on this matter, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said. The JUI chief and the prime minister agreed that such heinous acts cannot be tolerated and Western countries are deliberately taking such steps to provoke Muslims.

He urged the scholars and preachers to condemn this heinous act of Sweden, in Friday gatherings and create awareness among the people. Maulana said the West has always proved that it is a terrorist by insulting the Holy things of Islam and the Muslims.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

