6th straight loss: rupee settles at 286.81 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.58% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 04:52pm

Pakistani rupee recorded a sixth straight loss against the US dollar, as it depreciated 0.58% on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 286.81, a decrease of Rs1.66, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Thursday, the rupee registered losses against the US dollar for the fifth successive session, depreciating 0.47% to settle at 285.15 in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, as expected, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP surged $4.2 billion, clocking in at nearly $8.73 billion as of July 14, data released on Thursday showed.

“During the week ended July 14, 2023, SBP received $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” the SBP said in a statement.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.07 billion.

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Friday as data pointed to US labour market resilience that could lead the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer, while the yen strengthened after Japan’s core consumer inflation re-accelerated in June.

Central bank meetings from Europe, Japan and the United States are due next week, with investors parsing through data to better gauge monetary policy paths they will likely chart.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.03% at 100.78, after gaining 0.5%. The index is on course for a 1% gain in the week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in Asian trading on Friday, as markets assessed the prospect of economic stimulus in China after weak economic data, falling inventories in the US and supply cuts from key producers.

Comments

Asim Jul 21, 2023 12:47pm
Sadly the neutrals are driving Pakistan to the brink - they need to understand that imposing corrupt mafia would not be a viable long term option. More than a year have been wasted - need we waste more time in keeping installed these corrupt mafia.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tipu Jul 21, 2023 02:44pm
Reserve or loan given by friendly country which can not be used. Better for us to increase the export and decrease import. We are spending huge amounts for food items and curd oil. Since our birth non of og Govt had any vesion. So we become beggers.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tipu Jul 21, 2023 02:45pm
Poor pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tipu sultan Jul 21, 2023 02:47pm
Dead share make it 600 points and near 46000 points. Running share are still moving.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ashfaq khan Jul 21, 2023 03:23pm
@Asim, you all are pessimistic. I see greatness from Pakistan in next 20 years under the leadership of NS, SS, Mariyum, Humzah, Junaid safdar and then his sons and daughters,
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 21, 2023 04:06pm
Keeps falling like a rock. In open market is 320
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ahmed Jul 21, 2023 05:19pm
@Ashfaq khan, sir sorry to o say but you need mental check up
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ashfaq khan Jul 21, 2023 06:09pm
@Ahmed, bhai it was a sarcastic joke. Just enjoy it
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

