BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

As expected, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $4.2bn, now stand at $8.73bn

  • Total liquid foreign reserves now stand at $14.07 billion
BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 09:35pm

As expected, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) surged $4.2 billion, clocking in at nearly $8.73 billion as of July 14, data released on Thursday showed.

This is the highest level of SBP-held reserves since October 2022, making this a nine-month high.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.07 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.34 billion.

“During the week ended July 14, 2023, SBP received $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” the SBP said in a statement.

“Consequently, SBP reserves increased by $4.203 billion to $8.727 billion.”

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $61mn, stand at $4.52bn

Last week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had announced that Pakistan has received the first tranche from the IMF after its lender approved a new $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement. There are two more quarterly reviews, one in November and the last in February, Dar had said separately.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which committed the amounts earlier, also deposited their financing with Pakistan’s central bank.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) SBP State Bank of Pakistan foreign exchange forex reserves foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves Foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan pakistan foreign exchange reserves

Comments

1000 characters

As expected, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $4.2bn, now stand at $8.73bn

Pakistan, Ukraine agree to expand cooperation for mutual benefit

Super tax: IHC says section 4C ‘as it stands now’ ultra-vires constitution

5th consecutive fall: rupee settles at 285.15 against US dollar

Pakistan to sell contract to run Islamabad airport

Cypher probe: Imran can be arrested during inquiry, says Rana Sanaullah

At least 4 policeman martyred, 8 injured in blast near KPK’s Khyber district

Status quo likely in upcoming MPC meeting, say brokerage houses

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs8 billion money laundering case

Govt announces public holidays on Muharram 9, 10

Read more stories