BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
5th consecutive fall: rupee settles at 285.15 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.47% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 04:10pm

The Pakistani rupee’s fall continued against the US dollar for the fifth successive session, as it depreciated 0.47% on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 285.15, a decrease of Rs1.35, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday, the rupee sustained losses against the US dollar for the fourth straight session, depreciating 0.27% to settle at 283.80 in the inter-bank market.

In a related development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told the Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation on Wednesday that the government remains committed to completing International Monetary Fund (IMF) 9-month Stand-By Agreement (SBA).

Internationally, the Australian dollar surged on Thursday after the country’s employment data came in way above expectations, while the yuan marched higher after China moved to stem its currency’s decline by relaxing a cross-border financing rule.

Data out on Thursday showed that Australia’s employment handily beat expectations for a second straight month in June as net employment rose by 32,600 in June from May, exceeding market forecasts for an increase of 15,000.

The US dollar index steadied above 100 and last stood at 100.18, regaining some lost ground after last week’s more than 2% fall in a knee-jerk reaction to US inflation data that came in cooler than expected.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Thursday as a lower-than-expected drop in US crude inventories and a potentially weaker demand outlook kept investors cautious.

Ashfaq khan Jul 20, 2023 02:24pm
In open market dollar is around 291, which means based on 1.25%, it would be around 287
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 20, 2023 04:16pm
Gonna keep falling
