Govt decides to deploy troops across country

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday decided to deploy troops across the country for security during Muharram.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior following the different requests made by the government of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and the government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB)as well as Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the federal government, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution is pleased to authorise the deployment of army troops/assets and Civil Armed Forces troops/assets under Section 4(3)(i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (to discharge such functions as specified in the said Act) in all provinces including GB and ICT during Muharram, 2023 in aid of civil power, subject to laws enforced in Pakistan.

