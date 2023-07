ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi summoned separate sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate.

The president summoned the session of the National Assembly today at 5:00 pm and the Senate session on July 24 (Monday) at 3:00pm.

The president summoned both sessions of the Parliament on the advice of the prime minister under Article 54-1 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

