ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Tuesday, gave assent to the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

According to a statement issued by the Press Wing of the President’s House on Tuesday, the purpose of the bill is to amend the Anti-Electronic Crimes Act 2016, Pakistan Penal Code 1860 and Martyrdom Act 1984.

The president has approved the said bill under Article 75 of the Constitution on the advice of the prime minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023