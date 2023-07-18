BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
BIPL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (17.96%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
DGKC 55.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.46%)
FABL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PIOC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.73 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.38%)
SSGC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 103.16 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

An unsavoury practice

Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

EDITORIAL: Add the word ‘politics’ to the popular phrase ‘all’s fair in love and war’ and it best describes the developments on our national scene. Earlier this month, PTI chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was ousted in a fake degree case imitated by a PPP MPA.

At the same time the federal coalition government worked over time to cause desertions in the PTI through persuasions, possibly coercion, and quite likely the tried and tested tactic of horse trading to form a forward bloc in the party.

On Thursday, a leader of that renegade group, Haji Gulbar Khan, got elected as the new chief minister of GB with the support of PML-N, PPP and JUI-F while 12 MPAs from the PTI, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen and Islamic Tehreek boycotted the election.

It may be recalled in a somewhat similar situation PTI prime minister of Azad Kashmir Ilyas Tanveer was disqualified in a contempt of court case, and succeeded by PPP’s Chaudhry Anwar-ul Haq.

Such changes brought about by political maneuverings are not only undesirable but indefensible. Those in favour of the idea of forward bloc, like in India, where the law allows it, argue that it prevents parties from backsliding on their agendas, going against party ideology or taking a stand on new issues contrary to public interest. But more often than not, deserters act out of personal considerations rather than principles of policy, as in the case of the two above-mentioned instances.

Yet, it was to stop horse-trading and indiscipline that the two parties involved in staging political ‘coups’ in GB and Azad Kashmir had introduced amendments to Article 63-A of the Constitution, making defections clause applicable to members voting against party line in the election of the prime minister or a chief minister as well as during a vote of no-confidence, a money bill, or a constitutional amendment. The Constitution is silent on the question of forward blocs, however.

Since it is open to interpretation, those in power have frequently been creating such disruptions in rival parties by cutting deals with their pliable members and putting pressure on those vulnerable due to some personal weakness. It is imperative therefore, that the legal dubiety in the political discourse is cleared for a proper, healthy functioning of the democratic process.

The people generally tend to vote on party basis. Their mandate ought to be respected. Fairness demands that if a legislator thinks his/her party’s policy is wrong they should resign and seek re-election either independently or on some political platform and let the voters decide, if it is good or bad. The people’s right to choose who should represent them in the assemblies must not be tampered with.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Fake degree case Haji Gulbar Khan federal coalition government GB and Azad Kashmir

Comments

1000 characters

An unsavoury practice

LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

Russia exits deal for export of Ukrainian grain

Tubewells’ solarisation: ECNEC approves PC-1 of Rs377.236bn plan

Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

OCAC assails Ogra’s HSD price cut decision

Read more stories