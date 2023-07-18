‘Nikkah during Iddat case’ Court reserves verdict on admissibility

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, reserved its verdict on the admissibility of case regarding the nikkah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi.

The civil judge, Qudratullah, reserved judgment after hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel.

Advocate Rizwan Abbasi, counsel for the petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, while arguing before the court said that the Iddat period of Bushra Bibi was not completed at the time of her nikkah with Imran Khan.

The nikkah of PTI chief Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi was solemnized in Lahore but later, they were living at Khan’s Bani Gala residence in Islamabad, he said.

He further argued that both Khan and Bushra Bibi reside for a long time in Bani Gala residence after their first nikkah which was solemnized in Lahore. As per law, the application of a citizen can be declared admissible in Islamabad and Lahore, he said. Abbasi also referred to the judgments of different courts during arguments.

He requested the court to declare the alleged illegal nikkah case against Imran Khan and his wife admissible.

The court after hearing arguments reserved its verdict.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023