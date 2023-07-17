BAFL 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.53%)
BIPL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (16.85%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.47%)
DGKC 54.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.78%)
FABL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FCCL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.35%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
GGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
HBL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUBC 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.64%)
MLCF 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
OGDC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIOC 85.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.49%)
PPL 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
PRL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.29%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 103.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.94%)
UNITY 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee sees back-to-back losses, settles at 279.26 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.6% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 17, 2023 Updated July 17, 2023 04:38pm

The Pakistani rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.6% on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 279.26, a decrease of Rs1.67, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During the previous week, the rupee settled with a marginal appreciation of 0.11% to end at 277.59 in the inter-bank market as euphoria over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme faded and made way for economic fundamentals.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan received a cumulative inflow of around $4.2 billion, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the IMF.

Dar also confirmed deposits of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia and another $1 billion from the UAE. The inflows almost double the reserves held with the central bank, which were reported to be at $4.52 billion as of July 7. The inflows will be reflected in the next week’s reserves data.

Globally, a bruised US dollar took respite on Monday after suffering its worst weekly drop of the year, as traders waited on economic data and policy decisions before selling it down any further.

Last week’s dollar slide began with yen buying, as investors unwound yen-funded positions in emerging markets, but extended sharply after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data leant support to wagers that U.S. interest rates will soon peak.

Hikes are expected from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank next week, but beyond that market pricing implies the Fed will likely stop, before cuts next year, while in Europe another hike probably beckons.

The US dollar index dropped 2.2% last week, its sharpest one-week fall since November, and was steady at 99.936 in the Asia session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dropped by more than 1% on Monday after weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth fuelled concern over demand in the world’s second-biggest oil consumer while a partial restart of halted Libyan output also pressured.

US dollar currency exchange rates Rupee Dollar rate in interbank market India's forex reserves rupee rate IMF deal IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 17, 2023 12:38pm
Keeps weakening despite all the inflow of shameless-loans. The hallmarks of a country with totally wrecked fundamentals and possibly soon to balkanize. You can't trick the market, Dar.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Builder Jul 17, 2023 12:54pm
@Tulukan Mairandi we look forward to balkanisation of india - Hindus have suppressed Muslims, Sikhs and Christians way too long. I guess Manipur would be the first one to get independence followed by Khalistan and then Muslim majority areas including Kashmir.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
John Doe Jul 17, 2023 02:38pm
@Tulukan Mairandi I remember you kept saying about no IMF deal at all etc etc for last 7-8 months. Please first of all do some self actualization and start realizing that you are nothing but a fool among countless fools, so stop pretending all the idiotic nonsense, have some self-esteem and self respect and stop commenting on any nation's economic situation at all. Thanks.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Asim Ali Jul 17, 2023 02:43pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, you are absolutely right, the hallmark of a shameless borrowing spree which will then be consumed by the corrupt leaders imposed on us by the so called “neutrals”
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee sees back-to-back losses, settles at 279.26 against US dollar

Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO

Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal has ‘de facto ended’

Illegal loan apps: govt bans dozens as crackdown finally begins

PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to Sri Lankan president for support in IMF deal

Oil slides more than 1% as Chinese GDP dents demand hopes

US working with India on platform to speed its energy transition: Yellen

Jayasuriya takes three as Sri Lanka rattle Pakistan

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves extension of time

Read more stories